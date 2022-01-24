News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
New grant programme for North Somerset charities

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:52 PM January 24, 2022
Julie Newman from Quartet Community Foundation is encouraging North Somerset groups to apply for resilience funding

North Somerset charitable groups are invited to apply for grants up to £10,000 to help them build their resilience and prepare for the future.

The grants are available through the new round of Resilience Grants from Quartet Community Foundation, the deadline for applications is January 27.

The grants will support organisations helping those people and communities in the West of England that face the worst inequalities. North Somerset is a great place to live for many but there are also people experiencing significant disadvantage.

Quartet Community Foundation awards around 1,000 grants a year to charitable groups across North Somerset, Bristol, B&NES and South Glos. Last year this included more than 100 grants worth over £670,000 awarded to charitable North Somerset projects.

Julie Newman from Quartet Community Foundation: “Covid has hit charities hard, many have lost income, struggled to find volunteers, or had to post-pone work and activities. Yet they’ve been immensely flexible, adapting their services in light of the changing Covid restrictions."

To apply, log on to quartetcf.org.uk/grant-programmes/resilience-programme/ or email Julie.newman@quartetcf.org.uk with any queries.

