New director for counselling charity

A new director has been appointed for Wellspring Counselling.

Wellspring's new director, Julie Ingram, the Rev Deborah Mallett and outgoing director Sarah Rees.

Sarah Rees has stepped down after four years as director of the charity.

Chair of trustees, the Revd Deborah Mallett, said: “Her exceptional leadership has ensured that Wellspring continues to deliver quality counselling to local people. She has championed the needs of young people who now have access to wellbeing sessions in many local schools as well as to a dedicated youth counselling service in the community.

“She has worked tirelessly with others provide counselling support remotely during lockdown.

“Her dedication has been appreciated by everyone at Wellspring and she will be greatly missed.”

Julia Ingram, who has worked in social care management for 16 years, has been appointed as the new director.

Julie has a deep passion for quality therapeutic work and is looking forward to a new challenge.