New community lottery in North Somerset to benefit local charities

A new community lottery will launch in May. - Credit: Archant

A new community lottery set to benefit local good causes will launch across North Somerset in May.

On April 5, Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) supported by North Somerset Council will invite organisations to hear about its new online community lottery.

Starting from May 17, tickets will be available to purchase weekly at £1, with a chance to win a £25,000 jackpot.

Charities will benefit from 60p of the price of the ticket - more than the National Lottery which stands at 28p for every pound.

Local organisations from the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sector will be able to register to set up their own lottery page with the scheme and will receive 50p in every pound spent by players.

A further 10p in every pound will go into a general good causes fund, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

To register for the launch, visit the Eventbrite website here, or email info@vansmail.org.uk.

The first draw will take place on June 18 at 8pm.