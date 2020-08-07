Advanced search

New food club to help families in need

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 August 2020

Volunteers in Nailsea have set up a food club to enable families who are struggling to buy low-cost food and household items.

Nailsea Community Group, which has been running an emergency foodbank during the pandemic, has set up the scheme.

Shelley Forbes, from the group, said: “We also wanted to help families who receive working tax credits or whose children receive free school meals so we decided to set up a Community Food Club. “The idea is that we provide families with food and household items at a low cost. We source the items we provide from donations from the community as well as surplus food from local shops and supermarkets which reduces the amount of food being sent to landfill.”

Membership to the Community Food Club is £1 per family and entitles members to use it one a week to purchase up to 10 items worth about £15 for £3.50.

People who live in Nailsea can sign up via Nailsea Community Group’s Facebook page. Anyone interested in donating can drop items off at Tesco, Co-op, or at 26 Somerset Square on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday.

