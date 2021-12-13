News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon retirement village named by developers

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:24 PM December 13, 2021
Clevedon retirement living plus development the pottery

The proposed new retirement village in Clevedon. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

A proposed retirement community in Clevedon has been named by planners.

Developer McCarthy Stone has named the retirement village as The Pottery, in homage to the Kenn Road Pottery which was situated on the site until it closed shortly before outbreak of the First World War in 1914.

The first phase development is set to be completed by summer 2022, where a collection of one and two bedroom apartments will be available for purchase. 

Marketing manager for McCarthy Stone, Verity McKay, said: "History is something which is ingrained and cherished in the seaside town of Clevedon.

"It was important that the chosen name for the development on Kenn Road reflected this and resonated with the local community, as well as future McCarthy Stone homeowners, which is why we thought The Pottery would be a fitting tribute.

"Once completed, the site will provide everything that people aged over 70 could want for an enjoyable and independent retirement."


Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and breakfast'
  2. 2 Compensation award after disabled child left 'frightened' by frequent lift breakdowns
  3. 3 Garden waste collection charges could be set to rise in North Somerset
  1. 4 Clevedon retirement village named by developers
  2. 5 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  3. 6 Neighbours complain about Mexican restaurant plan for Portishead
  4. 7 Donation to charity just in time for Christmas
  5. 8 Latest Covid data shows increase in cases numbers in North Somerset
  6. 9 Town council submits complaint over 'fundamentally flawed' appropriation of land
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in

North Somerset Council reacts to Plan B announcement

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Samba

PICTURES: Festival of light at Clevedon Marine Lake

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Drink driver.

50 arrests made in SIX DAYS after launch of Christmas drink-driving...

Paul Jones

person
Waves are crashing, wind is blowing,What a beatiful day to explore it.

Somerset Weather

Storm Barra expected to bring high winds to South West

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon