Clevedon retirement village named by developers

A proposed retirement community in Clevedon has been named by planners.

Developer McCarthy Stone has named the retirement village as The Pottery, in homage to the Kenn Road Pottery which was situated on the site until it closed shortly before outbreak of the First World War in 1914.

The first phase development is set to be completed by summer 2022, where a collection of one and two bedroom apartments will be available for purchase.

Marketing manager for McCarthy Stone, Verity McKay, said: "History is something which is ingrained and cherished in the seaside town of Clevedon.

"It was important that the chosen name for the development on Kenn Road reflected this and resonated with the local community, as well as future McCarthy Stone homeowners, which is why we thought The Pottery would be a fitting tribute.

"Once completed, the site will provide everything that people aged over 70 could want for an enjoyable and independent retirement."



