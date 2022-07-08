Magical world of Dunster explored in 'beautiful' fairy tale written by Clevedon author

The magical world of Dunster is explored in a new children's book written by an author from Clevedon.

In her first ever publication, retired Maggie Malton has written An English Village Fairy Tale based on her 'happy memories' visiting Dunster as a child in the 1950s.

The 'stunning' 150-page book sees a little girl named Henrietta Isabella - or Toots - travel to the Somerset village via steam locomotive to visit her uncle Jim and aunty Lily.

Upon arrival she makes a remarkable encounter with a fairy, frog and a rabbit taxi driver, amongst other mythological beings.

Maggie said she always wanted to write a book about her time spent in Dunster and decided to create it for her grandchildren.

An English Village Fairy Tale, written by Maggie Malton under the name Toots Malton. - Credit: Submitted

She said: "The book's all a bit mad really. There's a lot of exciting things that Toots finds when she's out playing around the village, and I wanted to capture the medieval spirit of the place as it was a perfect set to base my story.

"Over lockdown I had an awful lot of time on my hands and was encouraged by my family to start getting on with writing the fairy tale as I had been putting it off for years.

"When I was a little girl, I would often travel by steam train to Dunster from Taunton and would spend my summer holidays staying with my aunty and uncle. So really the book is almost an autobiography of my childhood - although I can't say I saw any fairies.

"I penned the book under the name Toots because it was a nickname my father always called me.

"I love Dunster so much and still visit the place even now."

Maggie says her hardback book is ideal for children aged around seven-years-old.

She added: "I want to extend my thanks to Hullo Creative who helped to publish my book and my wonderful friend Deenagh Miller who drew those lovely illustrations. Without their help I don't know where I would be."

An English Village Fairy Tale is available from retailers such as Amazon, Waterstones and the Book Depository, or from Books on the Hill in Clevedon and Home Coming in Dunster village.