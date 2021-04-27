New clerk for Portishead Town Council

Published: 7:00 AM April 27, 2021

Portishead Town Council has welcomed new town clerk Julia Stuckey to its team.

Julia, who took up the permanent, full-time post on Thursday, brings with her ‘a wealth of experience’ from working in both the public and private sectors, as well as having run her own business.

The new appointment follows the town council’s ‘extensive search’ for the right candidate for the role following the departure of former clerk, Martin Salisbury.

At the last full town council meeting, Cllr Bob Bull, chairman of the staffing and finance committee, thanked Martin for his valuable work in his role as town clerk from February to November 2020, also praising him for his work on a part-time basis as the council’s responsible financial officer until the end of March 2021.

Cllr Bull, who has been working as interim clerk on a voluntary basis since November, said he is now pleased to be handing over the reins to Julia.

He said: “With Martin having now moved to pastures new, the council is extremely pleased to have found and subsequently employed Julia Stuckey.

“As clerk, Julia will manage the council operation, finances and our fantastic staff team, as well as keeping us up-to-date on local government legislation.”

Town council chairman, Paul Gardner, said: “We are extremely fortunate to have Julia join us as our town clerk. She brings with her a myriad of skills and experience in a range of different areas including economic development, partnership management, marketing and communications. I am looking forward to working with her for the benefit of Portishead.”

On her first day in the office, Julia told the North Somerset Times: “I am really looking forward to working with the Portishead Town Council team, councillors and partners as the new town clerk.

“I was raised and live in North Somerset, but have travelled away for work for more than 10 years. Like many people, I have worked from home for the past year and have (within the restrictions) enjoyed reacquainting myself with my local area.

“The forward-looking Portishead Town Council team is clearly very passionate about the town and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to bring my skills and experience to contribute to the smooth administration and sustainable recovery and growth of Portishead.”