Advanced search

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

PUBLISHED: 15:57 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 22 July 2020

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

Archant

A new bio-gas bus was badly damaged after becoming stuck under a railway bridge when the driver took a different route back to the depot.

Brand new bio-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station. Sign showing stay alert.Brand new bio-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station. Sign showing stay alert.

Repairs are estimated at £50,000-£100,000 to fix the six-month-old vehicle that was wedged under the arch at Nailsea and Backwell station, on Station Road. The bus had no passengers and was not in service.

Richard Phillips, from Backwell, was driving his son James, 17, to the skatepark when they came across the incident moments later.

Mr Phillips said: “I got out to look, no one was hurt. It was ironic that the sign on the bus said stay alert.”

Operations Director for First West of England, Ian Coyle, said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in a collision with the railway bridge at Nailsea. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and will be conducting an internal investigation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

Charity reopens shops across North Somerset with more to follow

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

Charity reopens shops across North Somerset with more to follow

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Hot weather pushes bin collection times forward

Recycling vehicle

Crashed car left abandoned in pub car park

The Star Inn, in Tickenham.

Shop launches shoe-fitting drive to help Kenyan schoolchildren

Tanya and her family with students they delivered the shoes to the school in January 2020.

Face coverings to be compulsory in shops from Friday

Wearing face masks and coverings will be made compulsory in shops in England from this week.

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.