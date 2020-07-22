New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

A new bio-gas bus was badly damaged after becoming stuck under a railway bridge when the driver took a different route back to the depot.

Repairs are estimated at £50,000-£100,000 to fix the six-month-old vehicle that was wedged under the arch at Nailsea and Backwell station, on Station Road. The bus had no passengers and was not in service.

Richard Phillips, from Backwell, was driving his son James, 17, to the skatepark when they came across the incident moments later.

Mr Phillips said: “I got out to look, no one was hurt. It was ironic that the sign on the bus said stay alert.”

Operations Director for First West of England, Ian Coyle, said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in a collision with the railway bridge at Nailsea. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and will be conducting an internal investigation.”