Bike stands installed in town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:21 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 24 June 2020

Waitrose branch manger Chris Smith with Cllr Ben Kushner and his wife Joanna trying out the new bike stands.

Waitrose branch manger Chris Smith with Cllr Ben Kushner and his wife Joanna trying out the new bike stands.

Archant

New bike stands have been installed in Nailsea to encourage people to cycle.

Nailsea Town Council was awarded free bicycle stands from North Somerset Council through the Department for Transport access fund.

The bike stands have been placed in the town centre to ecourage people to cycle to work and to the local shops.

A council spokesman said: “Nailsea Town Council is hugely grateful to Waitrose and Partners Nailsea for its support in permitting the stands to be positioned outside the store.

“It is hoped these bike stands, which are situated between Waitrose café and the village green, will enable more people to cycle into town knowing their bike can be locked to the new racks which are all under shelter.”

North Somerset Council has also set up pop-up cycling routes in Nailsea High Street, Marine Parade, in Clevedon, and Meadow Street in Weston, to enable people to exercise and travel safely in the pandemic.

