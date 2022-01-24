New illuminated after-dark trail will come to National Trust site next month
- Credit: Richard Haughton
The National Trust house surrounded by heritage trees and picture-perfect parkland, will play host to Ignite, a brand new light traiI for the South West, next spring.
Wander between flickering flames and majestic trees, marvel as lights dance from one amazing space to another.
Within this fiery interpretation of stars and spheres, illuminated flora and fantasy, there are moments of reflection and playful discovery set to a soundscape that will inspire and intrigue. Join with family and friends to immerse yourself in the shimmering effects of fire and light.
Try something new, expect the unexpected with fairies dancing in trees and fiery fish glowing at dusk. Glimpse woodland wildlife sculpted in willow as you stroll along tree-lined avenues into a winter landscape filled with wonder.
The new after dark adventure has been specially designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
Covid-19 guidelines are being followed and processes are in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social/physical distancing.
Tickets are on sale now at ignitetrails.co.uk/trail/tyntesfield/
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Stunning 40-yard 'goal of the season' for Clevedon Town earns praise from FIFA
- 2 Portishead teachers WILL strike over workload dispute
- 3 Fatal crash on the M5 leads to delays for drivers
- 4 Dog found in hedge now looking for forever home
- 5 Parking restrictions plaguing Clevedon residents' everyday lives
- 6 Taxpayers paid £60k for Liam Fox's failed bid for WTO job: Reports
- 7 £100,000 supercar clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset
- 8 Residents fear new homes between Nailsea and Backwell could 'open the floodgates'
- 9 Clevedon rated as one of the most desirable places to live in the UK
- 10 'Accidental' house fire sees fire crews called out