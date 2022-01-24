News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

New illuminated after-dark trail will come to National Trust site next month

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:55 PM January 24, 2022
Ignite Crescent Moon

Ignite Crescent Moon - Credit: Richard Haughton

The National Trust house surrounded by heritage trees and picture-perfect parkland, will play host to Ignite, a brand new light traiI for the South West, next spring.

Wander between flickering flames and majestic trees, marvel as lights dance from one amazing space to another.

Ignite River of Fire

Ignite River of Fire - Credit: Richard Haughton

Within this fiery interpretation of stars and spheres, illuminated flora and fantasy, there are moments of reflection and playful discovery set to a soundscape that will inspire and intrigue. Join with family and friends to immerse yourself in the shimmering effects of fire and light.

Try something new, expect the unexpected with fairies dancing in trees and fiery fish glowing at dusk. Glimpse woodland wildlife sculpted in willow as you stroll along tree-lined avenues into a winter landscape filled with wonder.

The new after dark adventure has been specially designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Ignite Dragon.

Ignite Dragon. - Credit: Richard Haughton

Covid-19 guidelines are being followed and processes are in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social/physical distancing.

Tickets are on sale now at ignitetrails.co.uk/trail/tyntesfield/

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Stunning 40-yard 'goal of the season' for Clevedon Town earns praise from FIFA
  2. 2 Portishead teachers WILL strike over workload dispute
  3. 3 Fatal crash on the M5 leads to delays for drivers
  1. 4 Dog found in hedge now looking for forever home
  2. 5 Parking restrictions plaguing Clevedon residents' everyday lives
  3. 6 Taxpayers paid £60k for Liam Fox's failed bid for WTO job: Reports
  4. 7 £100,000 supercar clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset
  5. 8 Residents fear new homes between Nailsea and Backwell could 'open the floodgates'
  6. 9 Clevedon rated as one of the most desirable places to live in the UK
  7. 10 'Accidental' house fire sees fire crews called out
Wraxall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

GTE Training Academy

Education News

Construction training centre opens in Portishead

Carrington Walker

person
Portishead Christmas Lights

Christmas

Appeal launched to save town's Christmas light displays

Carrington Walker

person
MetroWest map

Portishead-Bristol bus plan would save £100 MILLION, campaigner claims

Paul Jones

person
Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

How are England's Covid restrictions changing after Plan B?

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon