Advanced search

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

PUBLISHED: 08:06 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 31 March 2020

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Archant

A Nailsea couple are stranded on the other side of the world after their flights home were cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Ian and Marian Presland isolated in their holiday cottage.Ian and Marian Presland isolated in their holiday cottage.

Ian and Marian Presland flew out to New Zealand on February 14 to enjoy a holiday of a lifetime to mark Marian’s retirement.

The couple spent a wonderful few weeks travelling, but just days before they were due to fly home the country announced a level 4 alert.

Their flights were cancelled and they are now confined to a holiday cottage with no way to get home and no idea how long they will be stuck there.

Marian said: “We’ve got no idea what’s happening. We are just in limbo.

“We’ve been staying in holiday cottages for a few days and we’ve been having daily updates from the British Consulate, but there’s really no input from them as to what’s going to happen.

“We were expecting to be home on March 28.

“When we flew out, there was talk of coronavirus in Singapore, but nowhere else. We came here, had a lovely holiday and then in the last couple of weeks it all happened.”

The country went into level four lockdown on March 25 to try to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This means police have the power to order any person to stop any activity that contributes to the spread of Covid-19 and can call on the military for support.

Ian added: “The level four alert means we have to stay in this place and we can’t move unless we have a document which says we’ve got a flight. Our travel insurance has run out and we can’t contact the travel agent because they are overwhelmed with calls, so we have no idea if we’re covered. We are paying costs to stay here. We’ve had three flights cancelled. Our original flight back was via Los Angeles, then Donald Trump shut down America.

“We then paid for a flight through Singapore but that closed. We were going to be re-routed through Hong Kong, but that closed.

“We know people who have paid thousands of pounds for tickets, but there’s no guarantee they will be able to fly home.

“The holiday chalet has a microwave and fridge and a shop down the road. We can cope on a day to day basis, but it’s very unsettling and we don’t know how long we’ll be here.”

Marian’s mum is also ‘gravely’ ill and the couple are keen to get home so they can be close to her if anything happens.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Government’s chief advisor: Pandemic will deepen over next two weeks

Sir Patrick Vallance has said the coronavirus pandemic will get worse over the next two weeks.

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Government’s chief advisor: Pandemic will deepen over next two weeks

Sir Patrick Vallance has said the coronavirus pandemic will get worse over the next two weeks.

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

There With You: Clevedon BID is supporting local businesses

Clevedon BID supporting local businesses

Government’s chief advisor: Pandemic will deepen over next two weeks

Sir Patrick Vallance has said the coronavirus pandemic will get worse over the next two weeks.

Students celebrate Clevedon Academy Awards

The students celebrated the 8th annual Clevedon Academy Awards
Drive 24