Advanced search

Virtual meeting to discuss Nailsea housing development

PUBLISHED: 15:58 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 23 April 2020

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Archant

Nailsea Town Council is holding a virtual extraordinary meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether to waive a planning condition for Engine Lane until July 2021.

The council agreed to sell the land to Barratt Homes in December 2015 and the developer was given permission to build 183 homes on the site in December 2017.

However, the number of homes was later reduced to 171 as National Grid (NG) said it needed more space to access underground cables on the site – a 16m-wide easement instead of 12m.

More: Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane.

Barratt Homes has drawn up a new proposal for the land, which, according to the town council’s contract with the developer, needs to be agreed by July 31.

Barratt Homes is prepared to waive the planning condition until July 2021, if the landowners agree.

In a brief to the town council, the authority’s legal advisor Tim Walker said agreeing to the waiver is in the best interests of all ‘landowners’.

He said: “This scheme delivers new housing in accordance with the town council’s housing mix policy, meets North Somerset Council’s planning requirements, will deliver new homes from 2021 and provide a capital sum for investment in Nailsea in what will undoubtedly be a difficult time financially following the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“To delay the development of this site to beyond 2023 – as has been suggested – would be to throw aside certainty for an unknown future.

“The town council would also be overturning the decision it took to provide housing for the future of the town, to give young people the opportunity to stay or move back to Nailsea, to provide housing for downsizers and provide new consumers for our town centre and other businesses.”

More: Council agrees to go ahead with plans for Engine Lane.

“The situation the town council finds itself in is solely as a result of the delay in approving the Hinkley Point project and cable works. Now all that is past and the town council’s original proposals for the Engine Lane land can be realized.”

The council will use Zoom to hold the meeting at 7.30pm. The public are welcome to join in and can find the agenda, and details, on the council’s website by logging on to www.nailseatowncouncil.gov.uk

People can contact the clerk, Jo Duffy, in advance if they have any questions they would like to raise by emailing clerk@nailseatowncouncil.gov.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Pupils raise hundreds for NHS with cover of Snow Patrol song

Clevedon School pupils performing a cover of Snow Patrol's Run to raise money for the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank.

There With You: North Somerset NHS workers eligible for water bill rebate

A poster thanking NHS staff taken by Samsul Mehedi.

Most Read

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Pupils raise hundreds for NHS with cover of Snow Patrol song

Clevedon School pupils performing a cover of Snow Patrol's Run to raise money for the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank.

There With You: North Somerset NHS workers eligible for water bill rebate

A poster thanking NHS staff taken by Samsul Mehedi.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

‘Cases’ Rebels sign birthday boy Eli Meadows

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Virtual meeting to discuss Nailsea housing development

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

New police horse named in honour of frontline NHS staff

PH Hero. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

There With You: Octogenarian praises retirement home staff for ‘very good’ lockdown life

Gordon sat outside his apartment at The Hawthorns.

Editor’s Letter: We are always here for you… please help support our journalism

The fundraising ball for Weston Hospicecare, winners from Go Kids Go in 2019, Wrington pupils receiving book donations and Banky's Dismaland.
Drive 24