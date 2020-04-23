Virtual meeting to discuss Nailsea housing development

How the development in Engine Lane could look. Archant

Nailsea Town Council is holding a virtual extraordinary meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether to waive a planning condition for Engine Lane until July 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council agreed to sell the land to Barratt Homes in December 2015 and the developer was given permission to build 183 homes on the site in December 2017.

However, the number of homes was later reduced to 171 as National Grid (NG) said it needed more space to access underground cables on the site – a 16m-wide easement instead of 12m.

More: Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane.

Barratt Homes has drawn up a new proposal for the land, which, according to the town council’s contract with the developer, needs to be agreed by July 31.

Barratt Homes is prepared to waive the planning condition until July 2021, if the landowners agree.

In a brief to the town council, the authority’s legal advisor Tim Walker said agreeing to the waiver is in the best interests of all ‘landowners’.

He said: “This scheme delivers new housing in accordance with the town council’s housing mix policy, meets North Somerset Council’s planning requirements, will deliver new homes from 2021 and provide a capital sum for investment in Nailsea in what will undoubtedly be a difficult time financially following the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“To delay the development of this site to beyond 2023 – as has been suggested – would be to throw aside certainty for an unknown future.

“The town council would also be overturning the decision it took to provide housing for the future of the town, to give young people the opportunity to stay or move back to Nailsea, to provide housing for downsizers and provide new consumers for our town centre and other businesses.”

More: Council agrees to go ahead with plans for Engine Lane.

“The situation the town council finds itself in is solely as a result of the delay in approving the Hinkley Point project and cable works. Now all that is past and the town council’s original proposals for the Engine Lane land can be realized.”

The council will use Zoom to hold the meeting at 7.30pm. The public are welcome to join in and can find the agenda, and details, on the council’s website by logging on to www.nailseatowncouncil.gov.uk

People can contact the clerk, Jo Duffy, in advance if they have any questions they would like to raise by emailing clerk@nailseatowncouncil.gov.uk