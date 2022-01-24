Ask Nailsea community consultation

Nailsea Town Council is looking for community input on spending the funds gained from the sale of land at Engine Lane and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) income.

The town council wants to better Nailsea for its residents and is looking for their feedback. The council will be sending out leaflets to every household, contacting Nailsea schools and are currently working on a social media campaign to make sure that no resident is missed out.

The Ask Nailsea proposal puts the question directly to the people of Nailsea on how they want to invest in their community

. Nailsea Town Council will be looking for input on the following five questions:

· What is the idea?

· Where will it be?

· How much will it cost (approximately)?

· Why do you think we need this in Nailsea?

· Any additional information

By asking the public the town vouncil feels it will end up with a broad scope of ideas and are hopeful it will attract some great options for the town that haven’t been thought of yet.

Nailsea Town Council will be open with all the information provided; each idea will be considered and added to a spreadsheet, with feedback on each point and available to view via their website in due course.

The best ideas will be selected, developed, and put out for public consultation to be voted on before progressing.

Nailsea Town Council is excited to see what ideas come forward.