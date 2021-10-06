Town to take part in National Fiver Fest to support independent shops

Published: 9:00 AM October 6, 2021

Nailsea's independent shops and businesses are joining in with Totally Locally's National Fiver Fest - an innovative celebration of our independent high streets.

To show the importance of supporting high streets, Nailsea is joining with other independent High Streets across the UK to put on special £5 offers for two weeks from October 9-23.

Businesses involved include Samuel Bird TV, Flower Bee Florist, Coates House, Café 119, Green Home Additions and Simply Green.

Bethan Walker, founder of Simply Green, said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions of local products.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

Fiver Fest is a free-to-join campaign, devised and run by Totally Locally, a Grass Roots High Street Organisation that has been helping businesses and High Streets.