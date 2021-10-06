Town to take part in National Fiver Fest to support independent shops
- Credit: Archant
Nailsea's independent shops and businesses are joining in with Totally Locally's National Fiver Fest - an innovative celebration of our independent high streets.
To show the importance of supporting high streets, Nailsea is joining with other independent High Streets across the UK to put on special £5 offers for two weeks from October 9-23.
Businesses involved include Samuel Bird TV, Flower Bee Florist, Coates House, Café 119, Green Home Additions and Simply Green.
Bethan Walker, founder of Simply Green, said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions of local products.
"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.
"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”
Fiver Fest is a free-to-join campaign, devised and run by Totally Locally, a Grass Roots High Street Organisation that has been helping businesses and High Streets.
Most Read
- 1 Countryside charity condemns plan to build 600 homes in village
- 2 Portishead death: Woman named as Brittany Parrotte
- 3 Portishead Pilot Gig Club and Portishead Running Club in unusual race
- 4 Masons donate £5,000 to children’s hospice
- 5 Historic stretch of pylons felled at zoo
- 6 Town centre retirement complex to become apartments
- 7 Man in police custody following the death of a woman
- 8 Village enjoys first flower show in two years
- 9 Bristol Airport trials futuristic shuttlebus
- 10 Portishead Town will be 'ready to go' for game with Devizes Town insists Venton