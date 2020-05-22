Support groups helps thousands of people during pandemic

Ian Morrell, from Number 65, with Foodbank donations to help vulnerable people during the pandemic.

A volunteer group in Nailsea has helped thousands of people access support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nailsea Covid-19 Help Group was set up to help people to access food and medicines during the lockdown.

In just two months, the dedicated group of volunteers has responded to more than 4,300 requests for support, which include help with grocery shopping, prescription delivery, hot meal delivery and much more.

The group knew there would be a large number of people requiring support as more than 25 per cent of Nailsea’s population is over the age of 70.

Along with the daily requests, the group regularly supports 15 vulnerable families and residents through its Foodbank, delivers up to 250 hot meals to vulnerable residents in the area per week and does the grocery shopping for 200 residents.

James Steel, Nailsea Covid-19 Group lead, said: “The response from the community since this pandemic was announced has been incredible.

“We now have more than 250 ID-verified volunteers who are on hand everyday to deal with requests from local residents and spread awareness of ways that we can provide support.

“We have now fulfilled over 4,300 requests and regularly support more than 200 vulnerable residents and families during these tough times.

“All of which would not have been possible without the amazing support from the community and local businesses.

“We urge any residents who need help or assistance to please get in touch to find out how we can provide support.”

The group has dedicated project teams that provide support with grocery shopping, prescription pick up and delivery, supporting residential homes, running a pop up foodbank and delivering hot meals, with help from a number of local businesses.

Volunteers are also helping to keep people entertained during lockdown by running a quiz on Friday nights.

To take part, visit the Nailsea COVID-19 Help Group on Facebook.

Members have also set up a book, puzzle and games lending library.

To request help, or to borrow some books or games, email nailseahelpers@yahoo.com or call 01275 855277.