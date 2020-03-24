There With You: Nailsea support group to help people in need during coronavirus pandemic

Foodbank team members James Steel, Jane Roberts and Alice coordinating Foodbank donations for the coronavirus support network at Number 65 High Street, Nailsea. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Dedicated volunteers in Nailsea have set up a support network to provide people with food and medicine while they are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nailsea COVID-19 Help Group was launched last week to help those who can no longer go out to get vital supplies.

James Steel, a Nailsea town councillor and director of Hews Recruit, who has been co-ordinating the efforts, said: “Since it started last Sunday, the demand is increasing every day. We’ve had about 50 requests so far and 15-20 already today (Monday), and it’s only going to get busier.”

The group has set up a reactive team, which is run by a former police officer who deals with all requests which are sent in.

Requests for help are sent out to project leads, who reach out to individuals to find out what support is needed.

Volunteers will then drop prescriptions or food off to people, and watch from a distance to ensure they are received.

The group has also set up drop-off points to enable people to donate to Nailsea Foodbank to help people who are struggling to pay for food.

Cllr Ben Kushner, from Nailsea, said: “We want to make sure people aren’t starving because they can’t go out to get food so we will give it to them free of charge.”

Nailsea COVID-19 Help Group has teamed up with Nailsea and District Community Transport whose volunteer drivers can deliver food and prescriptions to those in need.

Nailea Town Council is hoping to set up an emergency fund to support these efforts and councillors will be voting on the project later this week.

The group is appealing for donations of non-perishable items for Nailsea Foodbank which can be dropped off at Number 65 in High Street or the Pretty salon, in Kingshill.

Mr Steel added: “We’ve had 50-60kg of food already. It’s going to help us make drop-offs to the most vulnerable and needy.

“The most vulnerable will also be given the number of a specific volunteer to call if they need help. The volunteer will also ring them every day at 6pm.”

The group is also helping people to stay in touch, by holding a quiz at 8pm on Friday through its Facebook page.

If you need help, you can get in touch with the group by emailing nailseahelpers@yahoo.com or visiting the group’s Facebook page and filling in the form online.

You can also call Nailsea Town Council on 01275 855277 and leave a message.