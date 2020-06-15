Group to aid community launches in Nailsea

A new group has been launched to support the people of Nailsea.

The town’s Covid-19 help group volunteers have formed the Nailsea Support Group this month after they observed people’s need for assistance throughout the pandemic.

The group is formed of three organisations – the town council including its 65 High Street community facility, Tyntesfield Medical Group and the Nailsea Community Group – to create a platform where people can find local and national support.

The group offers people an online directory, a new Facebook page and a community buddy scheme to help residents who are self-isolating to access essential food and medication.

Head of the Nailsea Support Group, James Steel, said: “The Covid-19 group opened our eyes to the number of people in Nailsea who require long-term assistance, as well as the benefit of an active and supportive local community.

“Each of the organisations involved in the Nailsea Support Group was instrumental in providing support and guidance to the Covid-19 help group, and our shared experiences at this time sparked the idea to create the platform, which is an extension of the original help group that will provide ongoing support to the people of Nailsea across a range of services.”

The group’s community buddy scheme provides people with weekly, one-to-one support with grocery shopping, prescription delivery and companionship.

Volunteers are ID-verified and the group hopes it can provide a long-term support service to vulnerable residents in the future.

Town clerk at Nailsea Town Council, Jo Duffy, said: “The town council is excited to be involved with the newly-launched Nailsea Support Group. We believe it will offer people the support they need from a single local and trusted source.”

Development manager at 65 High Street, Ian Morrell, added that the group is the result of ‘lessons learnt from this pandemic’ and No. 65 is ‘proud to be a part of it’.

NHS wellbeing worker at Tyntesfield Medical Group, Helen Todd, said she ‘looks forward’ to patients being able to participate in the community buddy system.

For more information, visit www.nailseasupportgroup.com or No.65 High Street, Nailsea.

A brochure is also available to those who request it.