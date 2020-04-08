There With You: Volunteers help hundreds to access food and medicine in Nailsea

Kind-hearted volunteers in Nailsea have delivered more than 230 prescriptions and 200 food parcels to vulnerable people in the community.

Nailsea COVID-19 Help Group was set up by a small group of volunteers on March 15 and they are already helping hundreds of people access vital supplies and support.

The group also delivered more than 130kg of food to Nailsea Foodbank and took fresh food to three nursing homes every day.

More than 145 people have booked a weekly shopping delivery and the group even took a call from a man in South Africa who wanted to get help for his elderly parents.

Sarah Goulty said: “Everyone is just pulling together to make this possible.

“I can’t go out and about myself, but I can help from home.

“The whole of Nailsea is coming together.

“Our volunteers and drivers from the community bus group are delivering prescriptions, Number 65 in the High Street is taking in donations for the Nailsea Foodbank and other vulnerable people in the town, and the town council is manning the request phone line.“

The group wants to thank the many local businesses who have offered help and donated goods.

Sarah said: “We couldn’t have done all this without our volunteers.

“We have over 100 already. We have teams processing requests for help, teams out there delivering, teams getting in donations for the Foodbank, a team doing things like online pub quizzes, and people working behind the scenes to get it all done.

“It’s only possible through sheer hard work and dedication of our amazing people.

“We want to make sure we reach all those who need a little help at this time.

“We know that not everyone has access to the internet or isn’t comfortable using it, that’s why we had an army of volunteers delivering leaflets to 8,000 homes in Nailsea last Friday.

“We’ve already had over 460 requests for help.”

The group is appealing for more volunteers to help with deliveries.

Donations of food and household goods are also needed for Nailsea Foodbank, which can be dropped off at Number 65, in High Street, or at collection points in supermarkets.

To access help, visit Nailsea COVID-19 Help Group on Facebook, email nailseahelpers@yahoo.com or call 01275 855277.