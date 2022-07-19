Nailsea Skatepark Festival rolls up for 20th year

Competitors from far and wide rolled up to compete at the Nailsea Community Skatepark Festival.

Now in its 20th year, the event took place in blazing sunshine on Saturday (July 16) at the 'new' Millennium Park facility, which was built five years ago.

Organisers said they were delighted to welcome such strong entries, including local competitors and those from further afield in categories including scooter, skateboard and rollerblade disciplines.

It was the first time the event had been held since 2019, due to Covid.

Event director from year one, Phil Williams, said: "It is amazing to be back together again, a great vibe around the park, and one of my driving forces behind organising this event is seeing the youngsters coming through, from beginners to experienced and talented park users.

"I also believe that, as a person of faith, God loves skatepark users as much as anybody else in the world, and having a faith is key at these challenging times for so many people."

The festival didn’t just provide action on the skatepark, he said, but there was plenty to do in the Millennium Park itself with refreshments crepe, a barbecue and some stalls highlighting among other things: Wellspring Counselling, Clevedon Skatepark Project, Nailsea Community Trust, Nailsea Pump Track Project and a display of pictures from the last 20 years of the festival.

Winners on the day included Lexie, as well as Theo and Jacob - aged just six - who took away the awards for the youngest competitors.

In the scooter category in the 12 and under category, Bristol’s Henry Cole took the win ahead of Mani Palmer and Nailsea’s Jacob Lamb.

A really strong showing in the older category saw Bristol’s Harvey Bevan take the victory ahead of Adan Powis and local scooter rider, Jake Vickers.

In the skate 11 and under, Will from Backwell beat Max and Oli to the title, while in the 12 to 15 category, Clevedon’s Archie beat Nailsea’s Somerset Hanson to win the title.

The over-16 skate category was very hotly contested, with Nailsea's Rob Waghorn just beating fellow locals Dennis Luffman and Anis Tebib to the title.

For the first time in a number of years there was a good contingent of rollerbladers, with Swindon’s Danny Brain beating Max Bladins and Nailsea’s Larry Oates.

The organisers in conjunction with the family had decided to dedicate this event as a celebration of the life of Toby Riley, who passed away just over a year ago, and Suzy and Al presented the trophies.

Organisers also handed the family a commemorative trophy in memory of Toby, and all that the park meant to him.

The event is set to be back in 2023 and anyone keen to get involved should contact Phil at Nailseaskatefest@gmail.com.