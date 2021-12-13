Donation to charity just in time for Christmas

A shop in Nailsea has given its chosen charity a welcomed funding boost before Christmas.

The Original Factory Shop in Nailsea has raised £238.80 for its chosen charity Luke’s Army.

The charity raises money to support a young man in the area with muscular dystrophy.

The money was raised by the local community who put money in the charity box, and from donations made to the stores charity fund from swiping their club member card or buying a carrier bag.

Kerry MacGregor, store manager, said: "We’re really excited that we and our customers have helped to raise £238.30 for Luke’s Army, our chosen charity.

"What they do is invaluable for the local area and we’d like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community.

"As a company, this year we have decided to support local charities in our towns, and in March we asked our customers through Facebook which charity they would like us to support.”