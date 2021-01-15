School offering transport to vaccination appointments

Published: 12:00 PM January 15, 2021

Kevin, the school's caretaker, who is one of the volunteer drivers. - Credit: Ravenswood School

A Nailsea school is offering people in the town free transport to any vaccination centre.

Ravenswood School, in Pound Lane, said it has been overwhelmed by the help offered to its pupils from Nailsea Support Group and the community throughout the pandemic.

Staff are keen to repay the kindness by offering to drive people to their vaccination appointments.

Headteacher Mark Senior said: “We wish to offer any adult in Nailsea who requires it, free transport to any vaccination centre. The school has two minibuses that we could use Monday to Friday and willing staff who are all DBS checked to support the community getting to these vacation centres.

“The school has also set up our lateral testing centre for staff and pupils so we are able to test staff before they embark on any pick- ups. All drivers would be wearing full PPE to ensure that any passengers remained as safe as possible.

“While we are unable to use the minibus for our pupils for our usual offsite community visits, we thought it would be a great opportunity to give something back to those who have supported our families.”

The special school is currently offering tests to staff each week, as well as pupils in year seven and above. Next week, it will begin offering tests to bus escorts and drivers who transport pupils to and from school.

Ravenswood is currently open to children of key workers and looked after children, and a full home learning package is being offered to those unable to attend during the lockdown.

Mr Senior added: “Nailsea Support Group and the people of Nailsea have been very kind to the pupils at Ravenswood since the Covid pandemic started.

“They were quickly in contact with the school and have since provided weekly food packages for our most vulnerable pupils. The school has then distributed these to our families who come from all parts of North Somerset and bordering authorities.

“The school now has an opportunity to give something back to the people of Nailsea.”

Ravenswood School is able to offer a collection and return to a home address from 8am-5pm each week day.

To book, email Nailsea Community Group via info@nailseasupportgroup.com or Ravenswood School at info@ravenswoodonline.org.uk