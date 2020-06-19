Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

Plans for a major housing development in Nailsea have finally been approved after years of delays.

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Barratt Homes will build 171 homes on land west of Engine Lane after North Somerset Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the scheme at its meeting on June 17.

Nailsea Town Council agreed to sell the land to Barratt Homes in December 2015, and the developer was given permission to build 183 homes on the site in December 2017.

The applicant faced complications from a National Grid project to move power lines across the site underground and scaled back its proposals to 171 homes to create the necessary space.

National Grid does not object in principle but said it was imperative the amended plan did not compromise its ability to deliver the Hinkley connection project.

Most of the site is still owned by the town council, and James Tonkin, ward councillor for Nailsea West End, said he was ‘happy’ with the recommendation.

A Barratt Homes spokesman said: “The proposal benefits from the resolution reached in December 2017. That scheme proved undeliverable, owing to the constraints presented by the Hinkley Point C connection project.

“Over the past two and a half years, dialogue with National Grid and Nailsea Town Council has meant our approach to developing proposals has been heavily guided by the community through workshops and exhibitions.

“The site is sustainably located and in keeping with the character of the surrounding area, and effects on the wider landscape are considered limited.

“In collaboration with the town council, the desire to address affordability concerns in Nailsea has been one of the key drivers behind the proposal, and this scheme meets the town council’s housing policy, and traffic implications are considered to be acceptable by highways officers.”

While junior playing pitches will be lost, pitches of better quality and quantity in accordance with Sport England’s standards will be delivered before any loss takes place.

A contribution of £400,000 will be made to Nailsea and Backwell Rugby Club for the loss of existing pitches and to fund alternative replacements.