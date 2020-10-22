Couple raises hundreds of pounds for charity by running 100 miles

A Nailsea couple have raised £1,880 for the 401 Foundation by running more than 100 miles between them over three days.

John Mason, aged 40, took on the gruelling Atlantic Coast Challenge last weekend – a hilly three-day ultra-marathon event along the South West coastal path from Padstow to Land’s End.

John ran a marathon from Padstow to Perranporth on Friday, another marathon from Perranporth to St Ives on Saturday and on Sunday, and wife Rachel, aged 39, joined him to cover the final 28 miles from St Ives to Land’s End.

The run is one of the most challenging off-road events in the UK, thanks to the 5,000 metres of ascent and the terrain.

On the last day, runners must clamber over boulders and loose rocks along Cornwall’s coastline to reach the finish.

John has done a number of challenges over the years, including an Ironman, a cycle from John O’ Groats to Land’s End, and last year, completing as many triathlons as he could in one day.

He has also completed the Atlantic Challenge before, and over the years has raised more than £10,000 for charity.

This year, he chose to raise money for the 401 Foundation in Portishead.

He said: “I have met Ben a couple of times at his Portishead festival runs and read his book; he has a really interesting story and his charity is aiming to do incredible work through funding local projects to help improve people’s self-confidence, self-esteem and mental health.”

Talking about his challenge, he said: “It is such a beautiful course, I absolutely loved it. Running with Rach was great, it was a tough last day and she did amazingly well as she has never done anything like this before”

Ben Smith from the 401 Foundation added: “At a time where supporting each other’s mental wellbeing is vitally important, the efforts of people just like John and Rachel make a real difference.

“We are extremely thankful to them and their family for their support and we will be putting the money to good use supporting local community projects right here in the South West.”

You can still support the cause through the couple’s sponsorship page, by logging on to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Mason-Marathons