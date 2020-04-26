Advanced search

Officers spread cheer to Nailsea families in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:13 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 26 April 2020

Police from Nailsea with eggs to give to families in Nailsea.

Police from Nailsea with eggs to give to families in Nailsea.

Police officers spread some cheer to families during the lockdown by giving out Easter eggs.

The Nailsea beat team giving out Easter eggs to families.The Nailsea beat team giving out Easter eggs to families.

Members of Nailsea beat team, who are based at the police headquarters in Pound Lane, bought some Easter treats and took them round to families all over the town to cheer them up during the pandemic.

Sg Mark Raby said: “Nailsea Beat Team wanted to cheer up local children during the lockdown on Easter Sunday so they bought Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and took them around the area putting smiles on young faces while keeping there distance.

“After a hard week, it was our pleasure to see children and parents happy during this difficult time.”

Avon and Somerset police officers are part of a larger number of key workers helping to keep others safe during the lockdown.

Children enjoying some Easter eggs from police in Nailsea.Children enjoying some Easter eggs from police in Nailsea.

People across the community have been expressing their immense gratitude to key workers for their selfless hard work during the pandemic.

Officers handed out Easter eggs during the lockdown.Officers handed out Easter eggs during the lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

Virtual meeting to discuss Nailsea housing development

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Hospice nurses caring for vulnerable children during pandemic

Nurses from Charlton Farm are helping to care for vulnerable children during the pandemic.

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Pupils raise hundreds for NHS with cover of Snow Patrol song

Clevedon School pupils performing a cover of Snow Patrol's Run to raise money for the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank.

