Officers spread cheer to Nailsea families in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:13 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 26 April 2020
Archant
Police officers spread some cheer to families during the lockdown by giving out Easter eggs.
Members of Nailsea beat team, who are based at the police headquarters in Pound Lane, bought some Easter treats and took them round to families all over the town to cheer them up during the pandemic.
Sg Mark Raby said: “Nailsea Beat Team wanted to cheer up local children during the lockdown on Easter Sunday so they bought Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and took them around the area putting smiles on young faces while keeping there distance.
“After a hard week, it was our pleasure to see children and parents happy during this difficult time.”
Avon and Somerset police officers are part of a larger number of key workers helping to keep others safe during the lockdown.
People across the community have been expressing their immense gratitude to key workers for their selfless hard work during the pandemic.
