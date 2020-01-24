Pensioner, 86, has war medals and jewellery stolen from home

A restored Mams 8 emblem was among the items stolen. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

A pensioner had war medals and jewellery stolen from his Nailsea home earlier this week.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in which war medals and a significant amount of jewellery were stolen.

The incident occurred in Vynes Way at about 6.30pm on Monday.

The suspects went around the back of the house and gained entry by smashing the dining room window.

A number of war medals belonging to the 86-year-old victim were taken, including two Victorian naval silver long service medals, one which includes Chief Steward Winfield engraved on the rim.

A silver china medal with luck now relief bar on the ribbon, an Egypt medal bar with Alexandria 1881 and a George V good conduct and long service silver medal were also taken.

A significant amount of jewellery was also stolen including wedding rings, necklaces and bracelets, pearls, cufflinks and broaches, as well as an Omega watch, silver cutlery and numerous old pound and shilling notes.

One witness described seeing a man in the front room of the house at around 6.30pm and police enquires are ongoing.

PC Emma Leadbeater said: "This is a callous offence in which an elderly man has had his home broken into and a large amount of valuable and sentimental items have been stolen from him, including his war medals.

"We are committed to tackling burglary across and Avon and Somerset and will be doing all that we can to identify and apprehend the individual responsible and, where possible, return the stolen belongings."

Police are asking for people to keep an eye out on online selling sites for anyone selling items that match the description of the stolen belongings.

They are also appealing to anyone who works in antique shops and pawnbrokers to call them with any relevant information.

A police spokesman added: "Burglary prevention advice, particularly securing your home and boundaries, and looking out for one another, including elderly neighbours, is important.

"Remember to lock up and set the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out.

"Lock all your windows and doors every time you leave your house, even if you are just in the garden, and remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.

"Hide any high value items such as jewellery, handbags, wallets and passports and, where possible, store them in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault."

Anyone with information which could help the investigation can call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220016326.