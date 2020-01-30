Nailsea Musicals seeks fresh talent for new production

Nailsea Musicals is on the hunt for new volunteers.

Nailsea Musicals is looking for cast members to join its new show, The Producers.

The film adaptation will be performed at the Scotch Horn Leisure Centre in November.

The 1969 motion picture, written and directed by Mel Brooks, follows the escapades of two hapless producers as they realise they could make more money with a flop stage show than a smash-hit, sell-out show.

The film is an American satirical black comedy which stars famous actors Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder, Dick Shawn and Kenneth Mars.

The production was Brooks's directorial debut and he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Nailsea Musicals will hold a launch night for cast members on February 5 at Nailsea's Mizzymead Recreation Centre, in Mizzymead Rise, on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

To join the club, email mail@nailseamusicals.org.uk or turn up at the launch night.