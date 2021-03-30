News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Fundraiser hoping to finish 100 half marathons for Wellspring Counselling

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:00 AM March 30, 2021   
Richard Crook

Richard Crook has run 95 half marathons to raise money for Wellspring Counselling. - Credit: Richard Crook

A Nailsea man has completed 95 half marathons since the first lockdown to raise money for a counselling charity. 

Richard Crook, aged 58, has his sights set on running 100 half marathons in aid of Wellspring Counselling. 

Richard, of Coates Grove, said: “I wanted to support a local charity and see counselling as a very important service especially in these difficult Covid times.  

“Counselling has helped me in the past and allows individuals (especially men who tend to 'bury' their feelings) to open up whether that is stress, anxiety or depression related to a trained analyst.” 

Richard runs around two or three times a week, and also cycles to keep himself fit. 

He has raised more than £600 so far, but hopes to reach £1,000 for the worth cause. 

Wellspring, which is based in Nailsea, provides low cost counselling for people across North Somerset, and free support for young people. 

To sponsor Richard, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-crook8 

