Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May. Archant

A former Nailsea policeman died last night (Saturday) after testing positive for coronavirus.

Nick Matthews, aged 59, had a pre-existing medical condition. Nick is survived by his wife, Mary, and their two children.

A University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: 'Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

'The patient who died was in his late 50s and had underlying health conditions.

'His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.'

Public Health England listed one case in North Somerset on its website on Wednesday, however the authority said it was 'a mistake' and the figure was changed to zero.

As of this morning (Sunday) there are two confirmed cases in Somerset, 14 in Devon and four in Bristol.

Cllr Don Davies, leader of North Somerset Council, said: 'We are so sorry to hear this news and our heartfelt condolences are with the family and all who knew him as they come to terms with their loss.

'I understand that the family have requested privacy at this difficult time and I ask that everyone respects their wishes.

'I am sure the news will be met with sadness in the wider community and it is important that everyone remains calm and follows the latest national advice on the steps needed to reduce the spread of infection.

'The situation regarding Coronavirus is changing rapidly and we must work together as a community to protect ourselves and those around us. We will all need to adapt to different day to day behaviours over the coming days and weeks and it is essential that we support each other as we do so.'

People who have a new continuous cough or a high temperature of 37.8C or above should stay at home and away from other people for at least seven days from when the symptoms started.

The Government has said people should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital, and should not contact NHS 111 to tell them they are staying at home.

Public Health England said good hand hygiene is the best way to protect yourself and others by washing hands more often, using soap and water for 20 seconds and using hand sanitiser gel when you are out and about and soap is not available.

The virus is most likely to spread when there is close contact, within two metres or less, with an infected person.

Several events across the area have been postponed or cancelled by community groups.

North Somerset's MP, Dr Liam Fox, tweeted on Friday the Government's response to coronavirus outbreak 'seems sensible, measured and proportionate and in line with the best medical advice'.

Matt Lenny, director of public health at the council said: 'We are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of North Somerset are protected. Everyone has a role to play in reducing the risk of infection.

'The best action we can all take to prevent spread of the virus is to follow the NHS advice. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, and if you cough or sneeze cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or cough into your elbow. If you use a tissue throw it away immediately - catch it, bin it, kill it.

'Clean down surfaces regularly and practise good hand hygiene when you arrive home, get to work, and before you eat and drink.'