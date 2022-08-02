Nailsea Lions celebrates 'record year' and elects new president

Former Nailsea Lions president Adrian Morgan hands over to Pam Hun. - Credit: Submitted

A Lions Club has celebrated a 'record year' for donations and now has a new president.

Nailsea Lions has donated £10,244 to 29 local charities and good causes over the last 12 months despite the Covid pandemic.

Beneficiaries include Southmead Charity to help with the purchase of a robotic microscope for neurosurgery, St Peter’s Hospice, Nailsea in Bloom and various school parent-teacher associations.

Some donations were also made to Backwell and Long Ashton.

Outgoing president Adrian Morgan thanked all members of the club who helped with fundraising over the year, and the public for 'generously supporting' the events

Pam Hunt was elected as the club's new president. She said the Lions have a range of activities planned for the next year including a Sea Shanty concert, a race night, the annual Santa float collection and Easter raffles.

To join Nailsea Lions, call Pam on 01275 855046.