News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Nailsea Lions celebrates 'record year' and elects new president

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:01 PM August 2, 2022
Former Nailsea Lions president Adrian Morgan hands over to Pam Hun.

Former Nailsea Lions president Adrian Morgan hands over to Pam Hun. - Credit: Submitted

A Lions Club has celebrated a 'record year' for donations and now has a new president.

Nailsea Lions has donated £10,244 to 29 local charities and good causes over the last 12 months despite the Covid pandemic.

Beneficiaries include Southmead Charity to help with the purchase of a robotic microscope for neurosurgery, St Peter’s Hospice, Nailsea in Bloom and various school parent-teacher associations. 

Some donations were also made to Backwell and Long Ashton.

Outgoing president Adrian Morgan thanked all members of the club who helped with fundraising over the year, and the public for 'generously supporting' the events

Pam Hunt was elected as the club's new president. She said the Lions have a range of activities planned for the next year including a Sea Shanty concert, a race night, the annual Santa float collection and Easter raffles.

To join Nailsea Lions, call Pam on 01275 855046.

Nailsea News

Don't Miss

Abandoned Portishead rail line.

North Somerset Council

Portishead Railway project boosted by £15million funding

Carrington Walker

person
Some of the Friends of Trendlewood Community Park in Nailsea holding the Green Flag Award 2022/23. 

Environment News

Five green spaces in North Somerset awarded with Green Flag status

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Residents at Elm View care home in Clevedon enjoyed a bear picnic 'like no other'.

Care home residents enjoy a teddy bear picnic in Clevedon

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cream-rendered semi-detached house with gravelled front garden and driveway in front, with trees behind and right.

Property of the Week | Partnership

A versatile five-bedroom house for sale with enviable gardens in Nailsea

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon