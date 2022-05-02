Easter egg raffles raise more than £1,300 for good causes

An Easter egg raffle raised a whopping sum for charity.

The Nailsea Lions hosted the raffle, which saw a total of 16 eggs raffled at various locations in Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton.

In total, the auctions raised £1,358, the bulk of which will be donated to St Peter’s Hospice.

President of Nailsea Lions, Adrian Morgan, thanked all the organisations that had raffled eggs on behalf of the Lions, and all the members of the public who had generously supported the raffles.

Delighted Christa Taylor, pictured, was among the lucky winners, picking up a giant egg raffled by Nailsea and District Footpath Group at their AGM, on behalf of the Lions.

Photo credit – Gordon Bennett