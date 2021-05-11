News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Lions fund noticeboard for Backwell viewpoint

Published: 10:00 AM May 11, 2021   
Pam Hunt with Peter Speight

Lions president Pam Hunt and Peter Speight, acting chairman of Backwell Environment Trust, with the new board - Credit: Gordon Bennett

A new noticeboard pinpointing various landmarks has been installed at a viewpoint in Backwell, thanks to a generous donation from Nailsea Lions Club.

The board was installed at the top of Badgers Wood, in Backwell, by volunteers from Backwell Environment Trust (BET).

From the viewpoint, you can see for almost 40 miles over the Bristol Channel and the Welsh Hills. Flat Holm, Steep Holm and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff are among the landmarks which can be spotted.

President of the Lions, Pam Hunt, said: “The Lions are delighted to have been able to help the Trust with this project, and I am sure the new board will be much appreciated by the many visitors to this beautiful spot."

The new sign will complement existing boards which explain the history and ecology of the wood, which is managed by BET.


