Lions club helps struggling families with Foodbank donation

Published: 11:19 AM December 8, 2020

Richard and Margaret Worthington with Pam and Malcolm Hunt of the Lions. - Credit: Gordon Bennett

Generous members of Nailsea Lions have donated hundreds of pounds to a charity to help struggling families.

The group donated £500 to Nailsea Foodbank which paid for almost 500kg worth of food and supplies.

As well as essentials, the charity also purchased some treats to spread a little Christmas cheer to the people it supports.

Richard Worthington, from the charity, said the money was the largest single donation ever received by the Foodbank.

He stressed the Foodbank has seen a huge increase in demand due to the pandemic.

Lions president Pam Hunt said the club was 'delighted' to support the charity.

Nailsea Foodbank, which is based at Southfield Church, was formed in 2013, when Richard and Margaret Worthington discovered a number of people in Nailsea were being supported by the Clevedon Foodbank.

The charity is currently supporting around 40 people a week, but the number is growing.