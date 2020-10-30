Volunteers raise hundreds for Leg Club’s vital support

Dedicated volunteers from Nailsea Leg Club have raised £600 for the charity by taking part in a sponsored walk.

Carole Brooke, Glynis Woods, Sandy Riley and Sue Laver, from the leg club volunteer committee, walked 5km as part of the Nailsea charity walks and runs event this year.

The leg club enables people with lower limb problems to receive medical treatment from qualified local nurses in a social setting.

Volunteers also provide refreshments and patients can meet others at the club, which helps to prevent social isolation.

Nailsea Leg Club, like many charities, has been struggling financially as fundraising events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carole Brooke, chairman of the leg club said: “Taking part in this fundraising walk, not only gave us the opportunity to raise vital funds for when we are able to reopen, but also gave us the perfect opportunity to show our members we haven’t forgotten them and to raise awareness of the issue of lower limb conditions.

“We are all missing our Wednesday mornings at Nailsea Tithe Barn, but we are determined to start up again as soon as we can safely do so.

“In the meantime, recognition goes to the local practice and community nurses who are looking after our club members so well.”

The leg club, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, was set up by Nailsea Family Practice – now Tyntesfield Medical Group – in conjunction with the Lindsay Leg Club Foundation and the North Somerset Community Partnership – now Sirona.

Since it was launched more than 440 registered patients have become members.

Prior to lockdown members would attend weekly drop-in sessions for their treatment and the chance to socialise, but since the Covid-19 outbreak, many members have had to return to being treated at local surgeries.

To avoid members becoming socially isolated, volunteers have been regularly telephoning members and providing email newsletters and updates to maintain engagement with Nailsea Leg Club volunteers.

To support the Nailsea Leg Club team, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NailseaLegClub or for more details about the club call Carole Brooke on 07954 302498.