Successful Leg Club celebrates fifth anniversary

Volunteers at Nailsea and District Leg Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Nailsea District Leg Club celebrated the fifth anniversary of its first drop-in clinic this month.

The nurses and volunteers had planned to hold a celebratory lunch with patients, but this has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Leg Club is normally held every week at the tithe barn and enables people with leg ulcers and similar conditions to receive treatment in a group setting.

It is run by nursing staff and GP practices and has more than 150 members who attend for treatment each week.

During lockdown, members have been receiving treatment at health centres instead.

Judith Brown, committee member of the Leg Club, said: “The Leg Club has been a real success story, having gone from strength to strength in this time and is currently much missed by everyone.”

Club chairman Carole Brooke added: “The nurses give specific medical care, together with a team of volunteers providing conversation, refreshments and interaction, thereby helping reduce social isolation, which is very common in those experiencing lower limb problems.

“All who work or volunteer there have one vital thing in common – they genuinely care for Leg Club members and in doing so, they completely understand and engage in the Leg Club model, which gives equal importance to the social aspect as it complements the holistic assessment and clinical treatment club members receive.”

Leg Clubs are based on the award-winning healthcare model founded by former district nurse Ellie Lindsay, where nursing staff and volunteers provide holistic care to patients suffering from lower limb problems in non-medical settings.

Lead volunteer Sandy Riley added: “The Leg Club committee has been busy during lockdown and is committed to starting up again as soon as possible, but this is a way off yet.

“It is vital to ensure that everyone involved, members, nurses and volunteers, are safeguarded.

“There are many aspects to consider and risk assessments undertaken in order to provide the usual social environment enjoyed by all.”