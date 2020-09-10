Nailsea’s virtual high street is live

Nailsea’s virtual high street has gone live today to enable customers to support local shops and businesses.

Bethan Walker from Simply Green hopes more customers will shop at her store through We Are Nailsea.

Nailsea Town Council has launched We Are Nailea in conjuncton with software company Employtec.

The website will enable customers to order products and arrange deliveries from a host of businesses including grocery stores, cafés and florists.

Nailsea Town Council hopes the website will help businesses and customers alike.

A spokesman said: “As a town council we understand this is a very difficult period for our local businesses but we have seen a great return to shopping locally in Nailsea during the crisis and we want to support this shop local mentality as much as possible by making it as easy as possible for shoppers to shop online at our local stores.

“We were made aware of the We Are Local initiative through our partnership with the Nailsea Community Group and we are proud to be able to launch this for Nailsea.

“We hope the virtual high street will inspire residents to explore their community shops and ultimately spend more locally where possible.”

We Are Nailsea includes click and collect and local delivery options and more shops are due to be added to the website in the coming weeks.

Bethan Walker, owner of Simply Green, said: “Throughout lockdown many of our customers were unable to visit us in store and have relied on our delivery and collection service to allow them to continue their plastic free shopping.

“We are so excited that we are able to continue this through the new We Are Nailsea website alongside other amazing local businesses.

“We are also hoping to be able to reach new customers that may not have known we are here and allow them to start making changes towards a low waste lifestyle.

We believe shopping habits are changing and people want to shop locally and sustainably. Having all of these independent retailers in one place will make this so much more accessible and is a huge asset to the town.”

To shop online in Nailsea, log on to visit www.wearenailsea.co.uk

Retailers interested in joining the platform can fill out the WeAreNailsea registration form.