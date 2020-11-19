WTI nws 150p poppy thanks
- Credit: Wendy Mobbs
A poppy appeal in Nailsea has raised £850 for the Royal British Legion.
Nailsea in Bloom gave people the chance to sponsor giant poppies which were put on display in flower beds around the town.
Those who sponsored a poppy could write the names of up to four people on each flower in memory of a loved one.
Nailsea in Bloom is 'thrilled' at the appeal's success, which raised around £300 more than last year's fundraiser.
Wendy Mobbs, from Nailsea in Bloom, said: "We would like to thank people for supporting us in this appeal.
"We are thrilled to have raised £850 around £300 more than last year.
"I’m sure you will all agree the flower beds look great with them in, and if anyone would like the poppy they sponsored, get in touch with me
at wendy.mobbs@ outlook.com."
