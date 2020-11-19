News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News

WTI nws 150p poppy thanks

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 1:27 PM November 19, 2020   
Giant poppies in a Nailsea flower bed

Poppies planted in beds outside Nailsea's police and fire station by Nailsea in Bloom. - Credit: Wendy Mobbs

A poppy appeal in Nailsea has raised £850 for the Royal British Legion.

Nailsea in Bloom gave people the chance to sponsor giant poppies which were put on display in flower beds around the town.

Those who sponsored a poppy could write the names of up to four people on each flower in memory of a loved one. 

Nailsea in Bloom is 'thrilled' at the appeal's success, which raised around £300 more than last year's fundraiser.

Wendy Mobbs, from Nailsea in Bloom, said: "We would like to thank people for supporting us in this appeal. 

"We are thrilled to have raised £850 around £300 more than last year.

"I’m sure you will all agree the flower beds look great with them in, and if anyone would like the poppy they sponsored, get in touch with me
at wendy.mobbs@ outlook.com."

Most Read

  1. 1 Shop Local: ‘Huge impact’ on independent home décor business after second lockdown hits
  2. 2 New multi-million pound sports facility for Backwell School
  3. 3 Portishead couple raises £5k for charity in support of close friend after cancer diagnosis
  1. 4 Further delays for rail project
  2. 5 Pubs and breweries running delivery and collection services during lockdown
  3. 6 Portishead Christmas card competition goes live
  4. 7 'Outstanding’ town council clerk stands down
  5. 8 Shop Local: Popular fruit and veg specialist launches new website
  6. 9 WTI nws 150p poppy thanks
  7. 10 Primary school shuts after staff members test positive for coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portishead Town set up Community Christmas Cheer to help local town

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon

Promotion

Property Spotlight: Modern, ‘upside-down’ family home with sea views

Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon

Call to support hospice as it faces further losses due to lockdown

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Nailsea and Backwell rotary

Jacqueline Cadogan

person
Comments powered by Disqus