Giant poppies to raise fund for Royal British Legion in Nailsea
PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 October 2020
Archant
People can sponsor large poppies which will be placed in flower beds in Nailsea to support the Royal British Legion.
Nailsea in Bloom is running the Poppy Appeal to help the charity which is unable to carry out its usual collections this year due to Covid-19.
People who sponsor a poppy can have up to four names written on each flower in memory of a loved one.
Poppies will be placed into one of four flower beds which Nailsea in Bloom looks after in the town.
There is a minimum £5 donation per poppy and forms will be available at 65 High Street and the tithe barn, in Church Lane.
Forms can be left in the box left just inside on a table at the tithe barn with a donation in an envelope.
The poppies will be placed in the beds from October 22 and will remain there for four weeks.
Donations wil go to the Royal British Legion which supports the armed forces community.
