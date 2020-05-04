Advanced search

Nailsea in Bloom appeals for help from gardeners

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 May 2020

Sylvia Lane, Wendy Mobbs and June Turner from Nailsea in Bloom. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sylvia Lane, Wendy Mobbs and June Turner from Nailsea in Bloom. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A community group in Nailsea is looking for keen gardeners to grow flowers ready to brighten up the town once the lockdown is over.

Nailsea in Bloom will not be receiving any plans from the contractors this year for the summer planting due to the coronavirus.

To ensure there will be enough flowers ready for the planters once the lockdown is lifted, the group is appealing for gardeners to plant extra seeds to add to a town display later in the year.

Wendy Mobbs and Sue Walker, from Nailsea in Bloom said: “Like all the other groups, Nailsea in Bloom will not be receiving any plants from the contractors this year for the summer planting due to the coronavirus.

“Because of this we are trying to think of what we will be able to do come the time that we will be able to go out and do something with the planters.”

Anyone who can help is asked to email wendy.mobbs@outlook.com or soo.walker@btinternet.com

