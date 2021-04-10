News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea's first virtual flower show winners announced

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 9:00 AM April 10, 2021   
Spring Flower Show winners announced

Nailsea and District Horticultural Society hosted its first virtual flower show on April 3. - Credit: Nailsea Horticultural Society

Nailsea and District Horticultural Society has declared its first virtual flower show a success after it was well attended online.

More than 40 entries competed across 15 categories after the coronavirus pandemic forced the contest online.

Nailsea Horticultural Society winners

The group's chair hopes the show will return its traditional format soon. - Credit: Nailsea Horticultural Society

The society's chair, Martyn Davis revealed he was 'pleased' with the proceedings, but hopes the show can return in its traditional form soon.

Mr Davis said: "We were very pleased with the number of exhibitors and the quality of their entries.

"We look forward to holding our traditional shows as soon as we are able to and hope that everyone who has enjoyed entering the virtual show will come along and show everyone what they can do."

PICTURES: Spring Flower Show winners

The event was "well attended" according to chair Martyn Davis. - Credit: Nailsea Horticultural Society

The group's monthly talks will also move online, with the first free-to-watch talk to be given by Rob Evans of Pheasant Acre Nursery on April 28.

To view all winning entries, log on to www.facebook.com/NailseaSpringFlowerShow

Village Spring Flower Show winners announced

More than 40 entries were put forward across 15 categories. - Credit: Nailsea Horticultural Society


Spring
Nailsea News

