Nailsea's first virtual flower show winners announced
- Credit: Nailsea Horticultural Society
Nailsea and District Horticultural Society has declared its first virtual flower show a success after it was well attended online.
More than 40 entries competed across 15 categories after the coronavirus pandemic forced the contest online.
The society's chair, Martyn Davis revealed he was 'pleased' with the proceedings, but hopes the show can return in its traditional form soon.
Mr Davis said: "We were very pleased with the number of exhibitors and the quality of their entries.
"We look forward to holding our traditional shows as soon as we are able to and hope that everyone who has enjoyed entering the virtual show will come along and show everyone what they can do."
The group's monthly talks will also move online, with the first free-to-watch talk to be given by Rob Evans of Pheasant Acre Nursery on April 28.
To view all winning entries, log on to www.facebook.com/NailseaSpringFlowerShow
