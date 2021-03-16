Virtual spring show to take place in Nailsea

Published: 8:44 AM March 16, 2021

Nailsea Horticultural Society is holding a virtual spring flower show on April 3.

The schedule is slightly smaller this year, but includes classes for spring flowers, daffodils, vegetables, decorated cup cakes, photography, a painting or drawing and children's categories.

Society chairman Martyn Davis said: "We realised that even with the vaccine things weren’t going to get back to normal straight away and we wanted to do something our members while keeping everyone safe."



The virtual show will take place on the show’s Facebook page - Nailsea Spring Flower Shower - which also contains links to the schedule of classes and details on how to enter.

The show is just the first of the society’s digital events. In April, the group is holding its first online talk on gladioli and spring bulbs by Rob Evans. For more details, log on to nailseahorticulturalsociety.co.uk