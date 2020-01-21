Advanced search

Revellers hold wassail celebration in Nowhere Wood

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 January 2020

Green Man Steve Cayzer and Butler Ron Febrey at Transition Nailsea's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Crowds flocked to an orchard in Nailsea to take part in a lively wassail.

Put toast in the trees at Nailsea Transition Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPut toast in the trees at Nailsea Transition Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transition Town Nailsea held its popular wassail with Barley Rye, starting at the Old Farmhouse pub, in Trendlewood way.

Armed with lanterns and torches, the group made their way to Nowhere Wood to watch the green man and the butler thank the apple trees for their last harvest.

Visitors hung cider-soaked toast in the trees' branches and children banged their pots and pans to scare away the evil spirits.

The ceremony was held to encourage the trees to produce a bountiful crop next year and crowds sang wassail songs.

Revellers headed back the Old Farmhouse pub to enjoy a traditional mummers' play with Barley Rye.

Visitors also took along mugs to sample the wassail mulled cider.

