Grandfather organises concert to thank hospital for saving baby Halle

Singers and musicians from across North Somerset will come together to perform a concert in aid of Southmead Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organised by Mike Pope from Nailsea, the event entitled Thank You NICU will take place at Tickenham Village Hall on February 29 at 7.30pm and will showcase some of the district's brightest musical talent.

Performers will include four-piece band Katzeyes, singer/songwriter Owen Francis Black, vocal group Just Good Company, piano and cello players Cognato Duo, six-piece band Buster Jack, musical theatre performer Joel Rothwell and North Somerset's Rock Choir.

Mike, whose granddaughter Halle was cared for at Southmead NICU after she was born nine weeks early in 2017, is a musician and was keen to organise a fundraising event to give something back to the hospital and its staff.

Halle was born weighing just 1lb 9ozs and spend nine weeks in Southmead Hospital's NICU.

During that time her parents Sam and Andy Brindle had to travel from their home in Portisead to the hospital every day to be with Halle.

Southmead NICU is run under difficult funding conditions and donations are always needed.

In previous years, donations have helped pay for new medical equipment and modern accommodation for families who must stay away from home to be close to their baby.

Samantha, Mike's daughter, said: "There are just no words that can thank the doctors, nurses and staff in NICU enough for saving Halle's life and caring for us as a family for those nine weeks and subsequent months after she came home.

"We are fortunate to live so close to a hospital such as Southmead that can treat and care for the most sick and vulnerable of babies. Some families are not as lucky and are forced to travel hundreds of miles and then stay away from home so they can be with their child.

"Donations to the unit are vital to help provide additional facilities and equipment that would otherwise not be available to families going through what we did."

Tickets for the Thank You NICU music event, priced £10, are available online at mspope2.wixsite.com/thankyounicu and also at Nailsea Music Shop, in High Street.