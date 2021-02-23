News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Teenager to run 100 miles in memory of her granddad

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:00 PM February 23, 2021   
Amelia Shields

Amelia is running 100 miles in 30 days for the Alzheimer's Society. - Credit: Mike Shields

A teenager from Nailsea is running 100 miles in 30 days for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her granddad Eddie Farrell. 

Eddie – who was well-known in Nailsea – lived at Sycamore Lodge care home’s dementia unit before his death last summer.  

His granddaughter Amelia Shields, aged 15, decided to take on the gruelling challenge to support the cause which is close to her heart. 

The young star, who played Dorothy in The Wiz and Cinderella in Cinderella for Nailsea Musicals, took up running during the pandemic to boost her mental health and fitness and keep busy in lockdown. 

Her dad Mike Shields, chairman of Nailsea Musicals, said: “This is a huge undertaking, but Amelia is determined to raise as much awareness and funds for these worthy charities as possible.  

“Amelia has enlisted the support of guest runners to help her in this challenge and will upload her progress on her JustGiving page.” 

To sponsor Amelia, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runfordementia-ameliashields 

