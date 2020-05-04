Girl hikes £26km for muscular dystrophy charity

A caring eight-year-old from Nailsea has raised more than £850 for charity by hiking 26.2km from Portishead to Kingston Seymour.

Esme’s mum, Kirsty Ann Barrett usually raises funds for Luke’s Army – a charity which helps people with muscular dystrophy – and she was planning to run the London Marathon for the cause this month.

Esme was concerned the charity would be short of money as the event has been postponed, so she decided to take on a gruelling challenge herself, walking for almost six hours in aid of the charity.

Kirsty said: “Esme showed perseverance and determination way beyond her years as we hiked the 26.2k out and back route from Portishead to Kingston Seymour via Clevedon

“Esme is thrilled to be able to say she’s done way over a half marathon; even more thrilled to have raised over £850 for Luke’s Army.”

To sponsor Esme, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kirsty-barrett15