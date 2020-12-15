Fundraiser drinking only tap water to raise funds for charity

Published: 2:00 PM December 15, 2020

Jacob has been drinking only tap water throughout 2020 to raise money for Charity Water. - Credit: Clare Davey

A 25-year-old from Nailsea has drunk nothing but tap water all year to raise money for a charity which provides fresh water to developing countries.

Jacob Asghar read about the work of Charity Water last year and made a New Year’s resolution to raise funds for the cause throughout 2020.

His proud mum Clare Davey said: “My son Jacob, read a book about the charity and was so overwhelmed by it he made his pledge last year.

“So, for the entirety of 2020 he has only drink tap water. Not squash or with anything in it to add flavour. Just plain water.

“He's an amazing young man. Very kind and always willing to help anyone.”

More than 85 million people lack basic access to clean and safe drinking water.

The charity partners with experienced local organisations who build sustainable, community-owned water projects around the world.

To donate to Jacob’s appeal, log on to www.charitywater.org/jacob-asghar/h2o-20-only-drinking-water-for-1-year