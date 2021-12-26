News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Free Christmas dinners delivered to more than 100 vulnerable families

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 7:23 PM December 26, 2021
Nailsea Community Support Group

Sam Johnson, left, helped prepare more than 100 Christmas meals for vulnerable families. - Credit: Nailsea Community Support Group

A North Somerset support charity has handed out more than 100 Christmas meals to families who have struggled during the festive season.

Both the Nailsea Freemasons and Nailsea Community Support Group supplied Christmas meals in the town last year and set a fundraising target of £1,000 to help out this year. 

Nailsea Community Support Group

More than 100 Christmas meals have been delivered to families in Nailsea. - Credit: Nailsea Community Support Group

The Freemasons eventually raised more than £2,000 meaning 115 Christmas dinners could be served.

Volunteer, Stewart Galway helped spread the word of the joint venture.

He told the Times: "We decided to help out this year as we had a success in 2020 and we felt that we should continue this again this year as many people find it a difficult time of the year.

"I hope it shows that we all are thinking of them at this time of the year and they are not alone."

The meals were distributed in the days leading up to Christmas, socially distanced.


Jules Richardson and Shelley Forbes (middle and right) preparing the meals at the Nailsea Community Support Group HQ.

Jules Richardson and Shelley Forbes (middle and right) preparing the meals at the Nailsea Community Support Group HQ. - Credit: Nailsea Community Support Group


