Free Christmas dinners delivered to more than 100 vulnerable families
- Credit: Nailsea Community Support Group
A North Somerset support charity has handed out more than 100 Christmas meals to families who have struggled during the festive season.
Both the Nailsea Freemasons and Nailsea Community Support Group supplied Christmas meals in the town last year and set a fundraising target of £1,000 to help out this year.
The Freemasons eventually raised more than £2,000 meaning 115 Christmas dinners could be served.
Volunteer, Stewart Galway helped spread the word of the joint venture.
He told the Times: "We decided to help out this year as we had a success in 2020 and we felt that we should continue this again this year as many people find it a difficult time of the year.
"I hope it shows that we all are thinking of them at this time of the year and they are not alone."
The meals were distributed in the days leading up to Christmas, socially distanced.
Most Read
- 1 Clevedon Athletics announces return of Boxing Day race
- 2 Best walking spots in Somerset, as told by a 1927 guide book
- 3 Portishead practice thanks volunteers for Covid booster help
- 4 Hazel’s cold-water challenge for charity
- 5 Portishead rail delays 'will cost millions'
- 6 Police launch appeal after shop worker left with fractured ankle
- 7 Strawberry Line link approved
- 8 Free Christmas dinners delivered to more than 100 vulnerable families
- 9 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
- 10 Portishead Town must be aware of Coronavirus situation warns Hughes