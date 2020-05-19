Advanced search

Rise in criminal damage at Nailsea football clubs

PUBLISHED: 14:19 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 19 May 2020

Police have stepped up patrols in Nailsea following criminal damage at two football clubs.

Police have stepped up patrols in Nailsea following criminal damage at two football clubs.

Archant

Two football clubs in Nailsea have suffered an increase in antisocial behaviour and criminal damage during the lockdown.

Police have stepped up patrols in Nailsea following criminal damage at two football clubs.Police have stepped up patrols in Nailsea following criminal damage at two football clubs.

Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club, in Frith Way, and facilities at the Grove Sports Centre and Social Club have seen equipment and furniture damaged during the pandemic.

The Grove is used by Nailsea United and Nailsea Junior football clubs.

Sgt Mark Raby from Naislea neighbourhood beat team, said: “The clubs, which are an integral part of the community and used by a large amount of people, are being damaged by a small of minority people.”

Police community support officers in the town have teamed up with the clubs to step up patrols in the area.

Police have stepped up patrols in Nailsea following criminal damage at two football clubs.Police have stepped up patrols in Nailsea following criminal damage at two football clubs.

The officers are using their new electric bikes to patrol the town during the lockdown.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the neighbourhood beat team on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

Tributes paid to former Curzon cinema projectionist, Maurice Thornton

Tributes have been paid to Maurice Thornton, who has died aged 90. Picture: Lynn Reed and Jim Johnston

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

Tributes paid to former Curzon cinema projectionist, Maurice Thornton

Tributes have been paid to Maurice Thornton, who has died aged 90. Picture: Lynn Reed and Jim Johnston

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership share tips to boost mental health during lockdown

The AWP have issued a reminder for people to be kind to themselves and others during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Rise in criminal damage at Nailsea football clubs

Police have stepped up patrols in Nailsea following criminal damage at two football clubs.

Suggestions for best walks around Portishead sought for tourism website

Portishead Marina.Picture: David Kenneford

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.
Drive 24