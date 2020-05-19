Rise in criminal damage at Nailsea football clubs

Police have stepped up patrols in Nailsea following criminal damage at two football clubs. Archant

Two football clubs in Nailsea have suffered an increase in antisocial behaviour and criminal damage during the lockdown.

Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club, in Frith Way, and facilities at the Grove Sports Centre and Social Club have seen equipment and furniture damaged during the pandemic.

The Grove is used by Nailsea United and Nailsea Junior football clubs.

Sgt Mark Raby from Naislea neighbourhood beat team, said: “The clubs, which are an integral part of the community and used by a large amount of people, are being damaged by a small of minority people.”

Police community support officers in the town have teamed up with the clubs to step up patrols in the area.

The officers are using their new electric bikes to patrol the town during the lockdown.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the neighbourhood beat team on 101.