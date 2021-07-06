Nailsea flower show cancelled due to pandemic

Published: 11:24 AM July 6, 2021

Nailsea Horticultural Society has cancelled its summer show due to the pandemic.

The group said the changes to restrictions has made the event difficult to plan.

The hugely popular show is held at Nailsea School in August, with people from all over the town showcasing their flowers, produce, baked goods, photography and art and crafts.

Martyn Davis, chairman of Nailsea Horticultural Society, said: “It is very disappointing for everyone concerned that we will not be having a flower show in August but we think it is the right thing to do in the present circumstances and are determined that our shows next year will be better than ever.

“We can only apologise to all those who enjoy entering and visiting our shows but we feel that if there is any risk to their safety we should avoid it and look forward to welcoming them to our shows in 2022.”