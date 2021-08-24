Food and music festival returns to Nailsea

Published: 9:00 AM August 24, 2021

The Cider House Rounders on stage Trendlewood Community Festival in Nailsea. - Credit: JCL Photography

A popular community festival is taking place in Nailsea this weekend.

Trendlewood Community Festival is returning to the town on August 28 at Golden Valley Primary School, in Nailsea Park, from noon.

The free event features live music, food and drink, a static vehicle display, market stalls, children’s activities including a bouncy castle, and entertainment.

Trendlewood Community Festival was founded in 2013, but last held in 2017.

Spectators enjoying Trendlewood Community Festival in Nailsea in 2017. - Credit: JCL Photographer

Organisers wanted to host the event again this summer to enable members of the community to get together and have fun.

Festival director, Courtney Davis, said: “We believe it is time to build on the successful community festivals of 2013, 2015 and 2017 and provide the community with a much-anticipated opportunity to connect with friends and family.”

Local bands and acts will be taking over the main stage to entertain festival-goers with music ranging from pop and rock to folk songs.

The line-up on the day includes Nichola Hesketh, Joshua Faulkner, Magpies, Molly Gardner, Steve Hames, Brigstowe Village Band, Cider House Rounders and Sound Confession.

The popular children’s zone for under 8s is returning this year with an array of arts and craft activities, games and taster sessions from local groups and entertainers.

Activities include phonics fun with Robot Reg, music sessions with Kate Edwards Music and magic and games with Disco Steve and Wizzard the Dog.

Gaming fans will be able to enjoy a selection of PlayStation, Xbox and Wii games with their friends.

The event’s popular barbecue will be serving up locally sourced burgers, sausages and vegetarian options, while Toot Sweets will be providing oven fired pizza and ice creams.

Revellers will also be able to enjoy homemade cakes from the tea tent, locally sourced beers and ciders, and crepes.

Trendlewood Community Festival is a not-for-profit celebration of sport, dance, music and food aimed at bringing families and friends together in the local community.

To find out more about the event, log on to www.trendlewoodcommunityfestival.org.uk or follow Trendlewood Community Festival on Facebook.