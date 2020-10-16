News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fine food, drink and crafts on offer at farmers’ market

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:10 AM October 16, 2020    Updated: 11:11 AM November 11, 2020
Bethan Walker's new 'Simply Green Zero Waste' stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nailsea is gearing up for the much-loved farmers’ market, which is returning to the town tomorrow (Saturday).

Somerset Farmers’ Markets is taking over the running of the popular event from Nailsea Town Council.

Stalls brimming with fresh produce, baked goods, cheese, ciders and beers will be set up in High Street from 9am-1pm ready for shoppers to peruse the top quality food and drink on sale.

Craft traders will join food producers in the High Street and the Royal British Legion will also be promoting its Nailsea In Bloom poppy appeal at the monthly community stall.

To find out more about the traders at the event, log on to www.somersetfarmersmarkets.co.uk

Town councillors Clare Hunt and Dee Houlbrook are also holding a drop-in session at Number 65, in High Street, on Saturday from 10am to noon to enable people to raise any local issues or find out more about the authority’s work.

